Forestry and forest ecology at Fletcher Memorial Library

LUDLOW, Vt. – An overview of forestry and forest ecology in Vermont will be presented on Monday, Dec. 9, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., at Fletcher Memorial Library in Ludlow.

Join Hannah Dallas, county forester in southern Windsor County, for a presentation on the basics of forestry and forest ecology in Vermont. Hannah will provide some historical context for the patterns we see on the landscape, review some terminology, provide a list of goals for forest management, discuss ways foresters mimic natural disturbance patterns through active forest management, and finish with questions from participants. Please send your forestry questions to hannah.dallas@vermont.gov prior to the presentation if possible, and join us for a lively discussion.

Fletcher Memorial Library is located at 88 Main Street, Ludlow, Vt. This program is free and open to the public. If you have questions about this or other programming at the library, please call 802-228-8921 or visit www.fmlnews.org.