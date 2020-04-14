Forest Service provides recreation guidance for visitors

RUTLAND, Vt. – USDA Forest Service officials in Vermont are asking visitors to be mindful of trail conditions and respectful of others on national forests as the state continues to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak. With mud season now upon us and as more people look for opportunities to get outside in search of exercise, many trails have become wet, leaving them vulnerable to degradation and soil erosion.

While the Green Mountain National Forest is open, visitors are being asked to protect themselves, others, and avoid environmental impacts by not using soft trails and following the guidelines below:

Avoid visiting the forest if you are sick.

Follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on personal hygiene and social distancing.

Stay at least six feet apart from others, including having your dog on a leash and close to you.

Be cautious and choose low-risk activities to avoid injury. This will help lower the burden on our hospitals and health care system.

Stay out of closed areas and check www.fs.usda.gov/main/gmfl/home to see if your destination is open before you visit.

Take your trash with you when you leave. Trash overflowing the receptacles becomes litter and can be harmful to wildlife and attract predators.

Please make arrangements to use the restroom before or after your visit to the forest. Unmanaged waste creates a health hazard for our employees and for other visitors.

If an area is crowded, look for a less occupied location or return at a later time. Consider avoiding the forest during high-use periods.

People traveling to Vermont should continue to adhere to Gov. Phil Scott’s Monday, March 30 restrictions on travelers arriving in Vermont.

Stay close to home. Find areas close to home that you can walk or bike to. If you must drive, please limit the distance from your home to 10 miles, and only drive with members of your household.

The USDA Forest Service continues to assess access to recreation areas that attract large crowds and cannot meet social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Visitors are urged to take the recommended CDC precautions. For tips from the CDC on preventing illnesses like the coronavirus, go to www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html.

For up-to-date information on the Green Mountain National Forest, please visit www.fs.usda.gov/main/gmfl/home.