CHESTER, Vt. – The Whiting Library, located at 117 Main Street in Chester, will host a class on foraging safely with Gaal Shepherd Crowl on Friday, July 28, at 4:30 p.m.

Artist and author Gaal Shepherd Crowl will share her years of foraging knowledge to help guide those in their own practice. Since taking her first class about mushrooms at VINS in 1988, Gaal has gained confidence in her ability to identify fungi, and by training the eyes to see subtle differences to have safely eaten 52 varieties. “Mushroom hunting is a lot like treasure hunting. Very interesting and sometimes exciting when you happen upon a big find! But it is for the seriously careful,” shared Crowl.

The class is free but space is limited to 15. Pre-registration is required. Call the Whiting Library at 802-875-2277 or email director@whitinglibrary.org to reserve your spot or put on the waitlist. For more upcoming library events, please visit www.whitinglibrary.org or call the number above.