Fishers reel in prizes at Saxtons River fishing derby

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – A group of 77 young fishers reeled in prizes and a good time at the annual Saxtons River Recreation Area derby May 8.

Trophies funded by the McGee/Hall family, with prizes sponsored by J&H Sporting Goods, went to the following:

Ages 4-6: first fish, Drayden Croesus; biggest fish, Hunter Thomas; most fish, Adler Bennett.

Ages 7-10: first fish, Audrey Merritt; biggest fish, Sophia Mylott; most fish, Audrey Merritt.

Ages 11-14: first fish, Jacob Stockman; biggest fish, Madison Duby; most fish, Emma McCullough.

Sophia Mylott also made history by catching an 11.5-inch fish, the biggest ever caught at this derby, according to derby organizer Samantha Fletcher.

Fletcher cited high school students Lynn, Michelle, Jenna, Trenton R., Raymond, Tyler, Garrett, Dillan, Hunter, and Jesse who helped with the registration, Covid compliance, contact-tracing, and other tasks. She was also assisted before the event by local Boy Scouts Trenton Fletcher, Jackson, Brayden, and Mason who cleared brush and a fallen tree at the site before the derby.

Best Septic also provided sanitary facilities, and Dakota Jones repaired damage to the lawn that was made by a truck just days before the derby.