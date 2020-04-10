Fish & Wildlife wardens ramp up patrol against illegal ATV use

REGION – The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s Law Enforcement Division is increasing patrols on closed Vermont Association of Snow Travelers snowmobile trails and other areas where all-terrain vehicle riders or others without permission may be causing damage.

Wardens are actively discouraging illegal riding and trail use and doing so while maintaining social distancing and practicing other measures to protect the public. The department has teamed up with VAST and the Vermont ATV Sportsman’s Association to ensure that ATV riders and other trail users are doing so safely and legally. Both VAST and VASA work hard to support landowners, including those who allow their land to be used for trails.

“Wardens understand as well as anyone the value of being outside, especially during the new reality necessitated by the need to reduce the risk of contagion,” said Col. Jason Batchelder. “We only ask that you do so in a safe, respectful, and legal manner.”

The Fish and Wildlife Department is emphasizing the importance of social distancing and personal safety during all kinds of outdoors recreation. That means limiting travel to within 10 miles of home to the greatest extent possible, not carpooling to recreation areas, and avoiding congregating in groups at parking areas or other areas. In addition, out-of-state visitors should not be coming to Vermont at this time to recreate in keeping with state directives to reduce the spread of COVID-19.