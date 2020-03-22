MONTPELIER, Vt. – Amid concerns over COVID-19, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has put in place a contingency online-only Hunter Education certification option for the well-being of students, volunteer instructors, and all Vermonters.

“Now more than ever, we want to encourage Vermonters to enjoy the outdoors and harvest local food,” said Hunter Education Program Coordinator Nicole Meier. “This online certification option allows Vermonters to complete their course in their own homes on their own time. With many of us confined to our homes, this is a great time to do the online certification. There is no substitute for hands-on in-person learning, but we realize that this online-only option will make spring turkey hunting a possibility for many Vermonters.”

“Becoming Hunter Education certified online is an easy, efficient, and comprehensive certification option, approved by the International Hunter Education Association.”

Vermonters will have to complete the online homework and then complete a virtual field day before obtaining their Hunter Education certification. The online certification is free. When the online course becomes available in mid-April, Vermonters will be able to access it on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website at www.vtfishandwildlife.com/hunt/hunter-education.

Vermonters who would prefer to take an in-person class will still have that option when those classes resume later this year.

Students who want to obtain their trapper education certification will be able to do so via a correspondence course that will be available in late April or early May. If you are interested in completing the correspondence course for trapper education certification, send an email to HunterEducation@vermont.gov with the subject line “Trapper Education Correspondence Course,” and in the body of the email include your name and address. Correspondence course materials will be sent out by the end of April or beginning of May.

Online certification does not extend to bow hunter education at this time, but bow hunter classes and all in-person courses will resume in the fall. Online certification will only be available temporarily.