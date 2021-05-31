Fish & Wildlife presents Leave It To Beaver and Other Furbearers

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Tuesday, June 22 at 6 p.m., join the Springfield Town Library and Vermont Fish & Wildlife at The Commons Park in Springfield for a presentation of “Leave It To Beaver and Other Furbearers.”

This one-and-a-half hour program offers a general introduction to the suite of species in Vermont called furbearers and then dives deeper into the ecology of beavers, one of Vermont’s keystone species. Visual aids such as a beaver skull replica and scat replica will help the audience understand this industrious creature. There will be time for questions about beavers and any of the other native furbearer species.

Mary Beth Adler has worked for the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department for 19 years as a wildlife technician. Over the course of those years, her responsibilities have included working primarily with the furbearer management program participating in research and monitoring projects, entering data, installing water control structures to help mitigate beaver-human conflicts, and overseeing the upkeep and use of a dozen Furbearer Education Kits circulating throughout the state. She has also worked with private landowners to help improve wildlife habitat on their land, assisted with a bear study, and is recruited to help with any number of wildlife-related projects when needed.

This free program is open to the public and is sponsored by Springfield Town Library and Vermont Fish & Wildlife. Contact Tracey at stlvtprograms@gmail.com or 802-885-3108 with any questions.

Bring your own chair and blanket and remember to practice social distancing. Masks are suggested but not required.