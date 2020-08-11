Fish & Wildlife Dept. now offering online bowhunter education

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is now offering a new way for Vermonters to obtain their bowhunter certification through an online-only education course.

To protect the health and safety of staff, instructors, and students during the COVID-19 pandemic, the department has made its hunter education, trapper education, and bowhunter education classes available as an online-only option. Although offered on a limited basis, in-person bowhunter education courses are still available, but students will now have the option to take an in-person or online-only bowhunter education course to obtain their bowhunter certification.

Students who want to take the bowhunter education course will need to complete the online homework found at www.bowhunter-ed.com/vermont and then sign up for the course. Students will need to complete all the materials in the confirmation email they receive. The curriculum consists of a video presentation, several demonstration videos, and a final exam. Once all components of the course are completed, a certification card will be mailed to students within two weeks.

“While our hunter education, trapper education, and bowhunter education courses meet the standards and requirements established by the International Hunter Education Association,” said Hunter Education Program Coordinator Nicole Meier, “we realize that online learning is not for everyone, so we’re encouraging Vermonters who have taken an online course, to also take an in-person class if possible. At the end of the day, hunters are accountable for themselves and their actions to ensure the safety and welfare of all Vermonters, wildlife, and our hunting legacy.”