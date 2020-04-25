Fish and Wildlife reports a bear in Bellows Falls is causing concern

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says it has received several reports of a bear sighted in the Bellows Falls area. There have not been any complaints of damage to property other than the bear getting into bird feeders at some residences.

“Due to the current Stay Home, Stay Safe order issued by Gov. Scott, there has been a decrease in human outdoor activity, which could be one of the reasons the bear has been venturing into the village,” said local game warden David Taddei. “Similar reports of wild animals coming into urbanized areas have increased recently throughout the world. Other than being in an urban area, this bear is displaying normal behavior and has not done anything that would merit its removal.”

“What is most concerning about this situation is that bear behavior in urbanized areas tends to become worse over time as the bear gets less wary of humans with each meal of garbage or birdseed,” said the department’s bear biologist Forrest Hammond.

Warden Taddei added, “At some point, the Stay Home, Stay Safe order will be lifted, and life will start to return to normal. More people will be out, dumpsters will start to fill, and more trash will be generated at local businesses. This could result in a variety of outcomes, most of which may not end well for the bear.”

Local State Game Warden David Taddei is requesting the residents of Bellows Falls to follow these measures:

Please take all bird feeders in immediately. Birdseed is a concentrated, high calorie and high fat food source for bears.

Secure all trash properly. Bags of trash left outside are very easy for a bear to access. Keep food scraps in the freezer, dispose of trash often, and secure any dumpsters with ratchet straps and plywood.

If you see the bear, first and foremost get to a safe location. If you are in a safe location and can safely do so, harass the bear by yelling at it and waving your arms. If you can safely do so, throw things at or near the bear. Doing so will increase its fear of humans.

Please do not stand outside and take videos of the bear. This only emboldens the bear by showing it that people are not a threat.

Fill out a bear report at www.anrweb.vt.gov/FWD/FW/WildlifeBearReport.aspx. This will help Vermont Fish and Wildlife keep track of where the bear is frequenting, what it is doing, and it will enable the department to assess if there is a growing risk to human safety.

“Please understand that at this point there has been no need for direct intervention from the Fish and Wildlife Department,” said Taddei. “Proactive attempts by game wardens to locate the bear and employ aversive conditioning techniques have so far been unsuccessful. Thank you for your help and thank you for doing your part to secure bird food and trash.”