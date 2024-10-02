Fastest Kid in Town free, fun race in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Fastest Kid in Town Race is back. Join us on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m., at Riverside Park, as part of the 40th annual Vermont Apple Festival & Craft Fair. Sponsored by the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center and Springfield Hospital, the Fastest Kid in Town Race encourages local youth to get active and incorporate physical activity in their daily lives. The race is fun, free, and open to all children ages 5-12.

There will be a 100-yard race for children ages 5-8, and a 200-yard race for children ages 9-12. Children are divided into age groups: 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, and 11-12. Participants will receive a free T-shirt for all entries while supplies last, and the top boy and girl finishers in each category will receive medals.

The race begins at 10 a.m., and will be followed by an award ceremony at 11 a.m. Preregistration is recommended, but not required. To sign up for the event, stop by the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center at 140 Clinton Street in Springfield, or visit www.edgarmay.org. For more information, contact Vallery Bromley, youth and family programs coordinator, at 802-885-2568 or vbromley@edgarmay.org.