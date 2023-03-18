Farm equipment rental program and field day

WALPOLE, N.H. – The Cheshire County Conservation District (CCCD) is proud to continue to offer its fleet of farm rental equipment to the agricultural community for another growing season. This is a valuable cost-saving service to local growers that supports the CCCD’s mission of improving soil quality and management through the conservation and responsible use of natural and agricultural resources.

CCCD is now accepting reservations for rentals of their: 7 foot No-Till Drill, 12 foot Esch No-Till Drill, Aerway Aerator, Roller Crimper, Woodash/Lime Spreader, Subsoiler, Onion Topper, Soil Steamer, No-Till Vegetable Transplanter, 4-Row ZRX Roller Crimper No-Till Corn Planter, BCS Walk-Behind Tractor, and Penetrometer.

More information, including rental agreements, manuals, and videos can be found on the CCCD website at: www.cheshireconservation.org/farm-equipment-rentals. If you’re interested in more information about these programs or would like to reserve farm rental equipment, please contact 603-756-2988 ext. 4 or email info@cheshireconservation.org.

Join CCCD, Monadnock Grows Together, UNH Extension staff, NRCS staff, and farmers to see equipment in action and learn about CCCD’s equipment rental program on Monday, April 17, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Cheshire County Farm on River Road, Westmoreland, N.H. Learn how other farmers have utilized equipment on their land and ask questions! Light refreshments will be provided, bring a brown bag lunch.

Register here, www.equipmentfieldday.eventbrite.com/.

All pieces of equipment, except for the BCS Tractor, can be reserved at any time. The BCS Tractor is only available to those who have attended a BCS Tractor Training. The CCCD, in partnership with UNH Cooperative Extension and the National Center for Appropriate Technology (NCAT) Northeast, and Monadnock Grows Together will host a BCS Tractor Training on from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., on Tuesday, April 18, at the Cheshire County Farm, located on River Road in Westmoreland, N.H.

Register here, www.bcstraining.eventbrite.com/.

For questions or assistance in registration email info@cheshireconservation.org or call 603-756-2988 ext. 3011.