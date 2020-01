Elizabeth Grady wins Vermont’s lifetime  hunting, fishing license lottery

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Elizabeth Grady, 42, of Underhill, Vt., is the lucky winner of the 2019 Vermont Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Lottery. Grady will be entitled to hunt and fish for free for the rest of her life. She was drawn as the winner from among 13,053 lottery tickets purchased in 2019. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department holds the drawing annually.

“The Lifetime License Lottery gives anyone, resident or nonresident, an opportunity to win a Vermont hunting and fishing license that is valid for the recipient’s lifetime,” said Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter. “Even if you don’t win the license, by applying you know you have contributed to fish and wildlife conservation in Vermont.”

This year’s sales of the tickets brought $26,106 to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. These state dollars can be leveraged with federal funds to produce more than $104,000 to support the department’s mission to conserve fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats.

“These funds help us to manage the state’s sportfish and game animals, protect threatened and endangered species, and conserve important habitat for wildlife,” said Porter.

A person can enter Vermont’s License of a Lifetime Lottery by adding the entry fee when they buy their license on the Fish and Wildlife Department website at www.vtfishandwildlife.com. They can also enter by applying at locations statewide wherever Vermont hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses are sold, or with a printable application available on the department website. There is no limit on the number of times a person may enter during the year.