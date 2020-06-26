Dummerston Fishing Access Area closed for construction

DUMMERSTON, Vt. – The Fish & Wildlife Department’s Dummerston Fishing Access Area on the Connecticut River will be closed for repairs during the entire month of July, starting July 6.

The existing boat ramp at the department access has been silted in for years, making it impossible for motorboats and most paddlers to launch their boats. A new boat ramp has been designed that will be longer, deeper, and built into the river to avoid the siltation problems that have plagued the existing ramp for years. The parking lot will also have a small expansion, including ADA parking and a path to the ramp.

Boaters and anglers are asked to use the Putney Landing Fishing Access Area during this closure, which is located about one half-mile upriver. The parking area at Putney Landing is small and popular, so Fish & Wildlife is encouraging all visitors to be aware of how and where they park to allow as many access visitors as possible to use the access.

For more information, please call Fish & Wildlife Lands and Facilities Administrator Mike Wichrowski at 802-917-1347.