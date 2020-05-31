Deer ages available on Vermont Fish & Wildlife website

RUTLAND, Vt. – Hunters who provided the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department with a tooth from their deer can now find out how old their deer was by visiting the department’s website: www.vtfishandwildlife.com.

A total of 2,489 teeth were received from successful rifle season hunters. When added to the 1,148 deer examined by biologists during the youth and rifle seasons, the department was able to get accurate ages for 3,637 deer.

“We are thankful to the thousands of hunters who supported our deer management efforts by providing us with a tooth from their deer,” said Deer Project Leader Nick Fortin. “This age information helps us estimate deer population size and assess the health of deer. It is also critically important for understanding the effects of new hunting regulations on the deer population and buck age structure.”

The oldest deer harvested were a pair of 17-year-old does taken in Rockingham and Fairfax. The oldest buck was 10 years old and was taken in Shaftsbury.