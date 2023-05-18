DEC invites public comments on Basin 10 Plan

REGION – State and regional planners are hosting two meetings in May about the state’s Draft Tactical Basin Plan for the Ottauquechee and Black Rivers and adjacent Connecticut River Tributaries (Basin 10). This Plan has been developed to protect and restore rivers, lakes, and wetlands in southeastern Vermont from Killington to Springfield.

“Tactical basin plans are the guidebooks for achieving healthy watersheds – from identifying surface waters that need restoration and protection, to outlining action items to achieve water quality goals,” said Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner John Beling. “Attending these public meetings allows community members to collaborate on strategies for protecting their local lakes, rivers, and wetlands.”

The meetings will be held on May 22 at the Thompson Senior Center, 99 Senior Lane in Woodstock, and on May 23 at the Westhersfield Town Office, 5259 US-5 in Ascutney, both beginning at 6 p.m.

Both meetings can be attended virtually. For virtual access, please register in advance through links available at www.dec.vermont.gov/water-investment/watershed-planning/tactical-basin-planning/basin10.

The public comment period for this water quality plan runs from May 10 – June 10. Please submit comments at one of the public meetings, or by email at Marie.Caduto@vermont.gov. Public comments can be submitted by mail to Marie Caduto, Basin 10 Comments, 100 Mineral Street, Suite 303, Springfield, VT 05156. State officials will respond to each comment in a summary written later this summer.

The Tactical Basin Plan identifies actions that will protect or improve rivers, lakes, and wetlands through cost-effective projects, including floodplain restorations and dam removals. The plan includes 57 priority strategies focused on water quality and aquatic habitat. One such project is to work with lake communities to mitigate stormwater runoff from development and private roads reaching the lakes.

“The new Basin 10 plan includes climate adaptation and social equity strategies to protect these two beautiful river valleys, as well as improving access for users and residents,” says Pete Fellows, Natural Resources Planner for Two-Rivers Ottauquechee Regional Commission.

Visit the Basin 10 web page, (see URL above) for more information about the Draft Tactical Basin Plan, dates and locations of the public meetings, and an interactive StoryMap.

Paper copies can be requested, and comments can be submitted via email, by contacting Marie Caduto at Marie.Caduto@vermont.gov or 802-490-6142.