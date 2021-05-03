Covid Bridges virtual run to benefit Neighborhood Connections

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – As a take on covered bridges – a quintessential Vermont attraction – Vermont Covid Bridges is a virtual race to benefit Neighborhood Connections. Scheduled from Saturday, May 15-23, choose to walk, run, skate, or bike any distance. Anticipating that this is the last virtual race of the pandemic, this campaign gives us the motivation to go outside, get exercise, and enjoy some fresh air after a long Covid winter. At the same time, you will be raising money for a good cause. Each participant will receive a Covid Bridges gator and medal.

To register, go to www.runsignup.com/Race/VT/Londonderry/CovidBridges2021. Want to donate? Text VTBRIDGES at 44321. Thank you for your continued support of Neighborhood Connections.