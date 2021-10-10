Colts and Fillies 4-H Club annual horse show

ALSTEAD, N.H. – The Colts and Fillies 4-H Club held our annual horse show Oct. 3, 2021, and what a great show it was! A super big thank you to all our competitors who came out and showed off their skills and creativity. We could not have done this without a fabulous group of volunteers.

Thanks go out to Kim Jenkins Dennewitz, Jamie Dennewitz, Sarah Denewitz, and Evan Dennewitz for running a great food booth. Evan also did extra duty as gatekeeper and ring crew. We had a wonderful show secretary in Rebecca Lynn Kennedy and a great announcer, Jessica Putnam. We appreciate the time and efforts of Jesse Fisk for being our ringmaster, cleanup, and ring crew. Danny Farnham was a great help in show prep, ring crew, and cleanup. Thanks to Todd Rathke for all the prep, jump builds, and setup and cleanup. Thanks to all those family members and other helpers that did whatever needed to be done at the show. Another huge thank you to our judge Pinnie Sears.

We also want to recognize all the businesses who donated prizes, money, and items for our raffle: C&S Wholesale Grocers, Shaw’s Walpole, Soaring Horse Holistic Equine, Pete’s Stand, the Ideal Board, Tractor Supply Walpole, Mascoma Savings Bank, Douglas Cuddle Toys, Jacques Locks, Trafalgar Square Books, Achille Agway, Walpole Creamery, Horse & Buggy Feeds, Poulin Grain, Mr. G’s Liquidation Center, and Straight Arrow.

For full photos and results, see the Colts and Fillies 4-H Facebook page, www.facebook.com/coltsandfillies4h.