Classes for hunters, trapper education postponed

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Amid concerns over COVID-19, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has postponed all hunter, bow hunter, and trapper education courses for the well-being of students, volunteer instructors, and all Vermonters.

In the meantime, Vermonters can do online work for hunter education, bow hunter education, or trapper education.

“Now more than ever we want to encourage Vermonters to enjoy the outdoors and harvest local food,” said Hunter Education Program Coordinator Nicole Meier. “Although classes are canceled for now, we will offer more courses later this year. With many of us confined to our homes, this is a great time to do the online or book work ahead of your class.”

Students should watch the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website for more information about when classes will resume. Here is a link to information about classes and the online homework: www.vtfishandwildlife.com/hunt/hunter-education.

Vermonters who are not hunter education certified but would like to go hunting with a mentor can purchase a mentor license online.