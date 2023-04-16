Civil Air Patrol to hold Springfield open house

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Catamount Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol’s local unit in North Springfield, Vt., will host its Open House and Recruiting Night for youth and adults interested in becoming a part of Civil Air Patrol. Come see some aircraft and get to know us! This event will be held at our Squadron Headquarters on Thursday, April 27, from 4 – 6 p.m., at 10 Airport Rd., in North Springfield, Vt. For more information, contact Squadron Commander Capt. Jennifer Gagnon, jgagnon@vtwg.cap.gov.

CAP is the official volunteer auxiliary of the United States Air Force. The Vermont Wing headquarters is in South Burlington. Squadrons are located in S. Burlington, Barre/Montpelier, Rutland, Bennington, and Springfield.

The CAP Cadet Program is a year-round program where cadets fly, learn to lead, hike, camp, get in shape, and push themselves to new limits. If you are dreaming about a career in aviation, space, or the military, CAP’s Cadet Program is for you. Vermont cadets have opportunities to attend leadership encampments, career academies, and other activities during the summer. Vermont Wing members actively work with local schools and other community organizations by promoting aerospace education instruction, materials, and programming, and arranging field trips to local airports, aerospace companies, and organizations.

The Vermont Wing provides search-and-rescue and disaster relief missions, and other support, for many local and federal agencies—e.g., the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Vermont State Police, Vermont Air National Guard, and others – by providing incident awareness assessment, airborne photography of large areas of the northeast United States, urgent VIP transport, delivery of emergency medical supplies, and many other missions. For additional information, visit www.vtwg.cap.gov.

Established in 1941, Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, and as such is a member of its Total Force. In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 555 single-engine aircraft and 2,250 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS), and performs about 90% of all search-and-rescue operations within the contiguous United States as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center. Often using innovative cellphone forensics and radar analysis software, CAP was credited by the AFRCC with saving 108 lives last year. CAP’s 58,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state, and local agencies. As a nonprofit organization, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace education, using national academic standards-based STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education resources. Members also serve as mentors to over 24,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs. Visit www.cap.news or www.gocivilairpatrol.com for more information.