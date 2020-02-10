CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Winter Carnival is back with all the favorite snow day activities the weekend of Feb. 15-16.

On Saturday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Chester Snowmobile Club will host their demo rides on 120 snowmobiles for children 11 and under. The demos will take place at the American Legion field off of Route 103. At Chester-Andover Elementary School, kids can get warm and enjoy Troy Wunderle’s Big Top Adventure Workshop from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. At noon, there will be sledding and sleigh rides with Smokeshire Farm until 3 p.m. at the Pinnacle on Lovers Lane in Chester.

From 12-4 p.m., Southern Pie Cafe will host a pie tasting at 287 Main Street with proceeds donated to the Chester Recreation Dept. There will also be free face painting.

From 5-8 p.m., Southern Pie Cafe will head down to the Pinnacle with coffee, hot chocolate, and pieces of pie for sale. Then, the bonfire and ice skating party with music will take place from 6-8 p.m.

Come back to the Pinnacle Sunday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. for broom hockey. Teams can sign up by emailing Matt McCarthy, director of Chester Recreation, at recreationinchester@yahoo.com.