Chester Rod & Gun Club scholarships and events

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Rod & Gun Club is accepting applications for the Bob Pelletier Memorial Scholarships, which will be given to local children to attend the Green Mountain Conservation Camp this summer in memory of Bob Pelletier.

For over 50 years, this program has been teaching our youth and providing hands-on learning experiences about fish, wildlife, ecology, botany, forestry, hunter firearm safety, outdoor first aid, and more. GMCC offers opportunities for hiking, canoeing, fishing, archery, .22 rifle and shotgun shooting, orienteering, and other fun activities. Campers have a unique opportunity to meet Vermont State Game Wardens, foresters, fisheries and wildlife biologists, and others who work outdoors.

To apply, each child should submit a letter with their name, age, town, school, and why they would like to attend the camp and what they hope to learn from the experience. Application letters must be received by May 1, and can be mailed to P.O. Box 556, North Springfield, VT 05150.

The Chester Rod & Gun Club is hosting their annual Clean Up Day Saturday, May 8, starting at 9 a.m. Members and non-members are welcome to help clean up the grounds and the clubhouse. Bring your rakes, gloves, trimmers, or any other tools you have to help. Bring a friend! This would also be a great time to become a new member if you’re interested.

CDC guidelines will be observed, so please wear a mask and practice social distancing. The club is located at 4137 VT Route 11 West in Chester.

On Saturday, May 22, the club will also host their annual children’s fishing derby from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Chester Reservoir, located on Reservoir Road in Chester. Join the fun, bring your fishing pole, tackle, and gear and catch some fish. Prizes will be awarded for different categories.

