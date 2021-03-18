Chester Rod & Gun Club Fly Fishing for Beginners class

CHESTER, Vt. – Chester Rod & Gun Club will host a “Fly Fishing for Beginners” class Saturday, April 3, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the clubhouse located at 4352 Vermont Route 11 in Chester. The one-day course is free for children and by donation for adults. Current members and children will have priority.

We will go over basic fly fishing principles, equipment, knots, and casting. The course will be 90 minutes of indoor classroom learning and 90 minutes of outdoor demonstrations and practice. Equipment will be provided.

Bring an old piece of fly fishing equipment – a rod, reel, or anything that peaks your curiosity. The most interesting item wins 12 hand-tied flies or a half-day guided fishing trip.

We will be practicing Covid-19 safety regulations; the class will be limited to 10 participants, and masks and distancing will be required. Up to 20 observers will be allowed for the outdoor presentation portion.

Register for the course by emailing instructor Harry Henderson at flybynt@vermontel.net. Henderson is a Fly By Night fly fishing instructor and has been fly fishing since 1959. He has been a volunteer guide for Casting for Recovery and Project Healing Waters.