Chester Rod & Gun Club annual Children’s Fishing Derby

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Rod & Gun Club will sponsor the annual Children’s Fishing Derby Saturday, May 22, from 9 to 11 a.m., at the Chester Reservoir. Children up to the age of 12 may participate in the event and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The Children’s Fishing program is hosted each year with the cooperation and assistance of the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife in order to introduce youngsters to the wonderful outdoor sport of fishing. The reservoir will be stocked with trout shortly before the event. Prizes will be awarded to the lucky anglers that catch the first fish, the longest fish, and first to catch their limit of five fish. Any questions about the event, please contact George Wilson at 802-228-3695.