CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Plant Sale at St. Luke’s Church, the gray church at 313 Main Street near the Village Green in Chester, Vt., is a great opportunity for people to purchase an impressive selection of proven, large, healthy, hardy plants at bargain prices. Well-groomed plants with helpful labels make garden additions easy, and experienced gardeners will be on hand to give advice about planting and garden design.

The sale is scheduled to run on Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. both days, and on Sunday, June 2, 12-3 p.m. The later timing of this annual event allows for larger and more attractive plants – all organized by kind and growing needs on the side lawn of the church. People who have perennials to contribute in advance, or plants to suggest, or who need more information, are encouraged to contact Lillian Willis at 802-875-1340 or lbwillisct@comcast.net.