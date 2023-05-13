Chester Community Garden registration

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Community Greenhouse and Gardens, in conjunction with Chester Parks and Recreation, is taking reservations for garden plots in the community garden.

Anyone who lives, works, or goes to school in Chester can sign up. There is a yearly donation for a 10-foot by 10-foot plot, and need-based scholarships are available. A one-time, refundable deposit is required. All levels of gardening experience are welcome.

If you would like to volunteer for a gardening experience, there are plots for produce donation to the Chester Andover Food Shelf that need tending and care. For more information or to reserve a plot or two contact us at chestergreenhouse@gmail.com or call 802-875-8191. Reservations are on a first come, first served basis, and will be taken until May 26, or whenever all plots are taken.