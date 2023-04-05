Chester Community Garden plot registration now open

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Community Greenhouse and Gardens, in conjunction with the town of Chester, is now taking reservations for garden plots in the community garden. Anyone who lives, works or goes to school in Chester can apply. There is a suggested donation to sign up for a plot, and a refundable deposit. Scholarships are also available. All levels of gardening experience are welcome.

If you would like to volunteer for a gardening experience, we also have plots designated for the Chester Andover Food Shelf that will need tending and care. For more information, to reserve a plot, or to donate to the scholarship fund, please email chestergreenhouse@gmail.com, or call 802-875-5414. Reservations must be made by April 30 and are on a first come, first served basis.