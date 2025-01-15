CCCD seeks Educator of the Year Award nominations

WALPOLE, N.H. – Each year, the Cheshire County Conservation District (CCCD) honors an individual or organization with the Educator of the Year award. This is done to celebrate the efforts the recipient has undertaken to steward a conservation ethic and awareness through their personal and professional work, in any form of education that takes.

This year we are seeking nominations from the community. Nominations can be submitted via the nomination form, and are due by April 1.

Nominations can also be made by contacting CCCD at 802-518-0993 or benee@cheshireconservation.org. In your email, please share a brief paragraph about why you think your nominee would be a good fit for the award.

Cheshire County Conservation District’s mission is to promote the conservation and responsible use of our natural and agricultural resources for the people of Cheshire County by providing technical, financial, and educational resources. Contact Amanda Littleton for more information at amanda@cheshireconservation.org or 603-756-2988, extension 4. Learn more about CCCD at www.cheshireconservation.org.