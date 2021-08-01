Soak Up the Rain, CCCD offer free virtual rain garden workshop

WALPOLE, N.H. – Throughout New Hampshire, neighbors are planting trees and gardens, building rain barrels and trenches, all to keep runoff from rainstorms and pollution from entering the water bodies they love. Join the Cheshire County Conservation District and Soak Up the Rain New Hampshire Aug. 11 at 5 p.m. for a virtual workshop to discuss how a beautiful addition to your property can positively impact your community.

In this virtual workshop led by Lisa Loosigian of Soak up the Rain New Hampshire, you’ll learn about how you can benefit your community and local water quality by installing a rain garden. This workshop will cover education about rain gardens, how they work, how they’re installed, and provide attendees with other helpful resources on how to soak up the rain!

To receive a link to join this free virtual event, please register online at www.raingardenworkshop2021.eventbrite.com. If you have questions regarding this event, please reach out to the CCCD at info@cheshireconservation.org or 603-756-2988 ext. 4.