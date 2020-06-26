CCCD hosts BCS tractor training for gardeners and farmers

WALPOLE, N.H. – Last year, the Cheshire County Conservation District expanded its fleet of farm rental equipment with the purchase of a walk-behind BCS Tractor to support local gardeners, homesteaders, small farms, and high tunnel operations. Walk-behind tractors, also known as two-wheel or hand tractors, are used worldwide for small-scale farm, landscaping, and home use.

The CCCD in partnership with UNH Cooperative Extension and the National Center for Appropriate Technology, will host two one-hour BCS Tractor Trainings Wednesday, July 8 at the Cheshire County Farm on River Road in Westmoreland. Attendees may choose from one of two session times: 11 a.m.-12 p.m. or 12:30-1:30 p.m. If you think you might be interested in renting the BCS Tractor from the CCCD in 2020, you must attend this BCS Training to be eligible to rent this equipment.

Due to COVID-19, capacity for each one-hour training is capped at seven attendees. All attendees are required to wear a mask at this training and social distancing practices will be enforced. Registration is required. Please only register for this training if you are committed to attending, so that those who most want to attend can do so. To register, visit www.bcs2020training.eventbrite.com.

When registration fills up, you may contact the CCCD to be placed on a waiting list for future BCS Trainings. To be placed on the waiting list, contact Lola Bobrowski at lola@cheshireconservation.org or call 603-756-2988 x3011.

Funding for this project is provided by the USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant awarded to the Cheshire County Conservation District.