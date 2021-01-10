CCCD accepting orders for 2021 Conservation Plant Sale

WALPOLE, N.H. – The Cheshire County Conservation District is currently accepting orders for its annual Conservation Plant Sale. This year the district continues their partnership with Fedco of Maine to bring you a wide range of top-quality plants and Wichland Woods to bring you locally grown mushrooms. Order deadline is Feb. 26, 2021.

Continuing again in 2021, customers are invited to choose from plants listed in the Fedco “Trees, Shrubs & Perennials” catalog only. Please note that seed orders are not a part of this plant sale. Many of the plant species offered are native, attractive to pollinators, and drought resistant. For this reason, they are healthy, hardy plants adapted to our local growing conditions and beneficial to both the grower and wildlife. Once established they require less watering, fertilizers, and pesticides, saving you time and money.

To view the Trees, Shrubs, & Perennials catalog and print order forms, visit the CCCD website at www.cheshireconservation.org/plant-and-seed-sales. Please order early to avoid out-of-stock items. The longer you wait to submit your order form, the more likely it is your plants will be out of stock. Prior to submitting your order, please review an up to date list of out-of-stock items online at www.fedcoseeds.com/trees/availability.

All orders and payment must be received by the Conservation District no later than Feb. 26, 2021. Checks should be made out to “CCCD” and mailed to 11 Industrial Park Dr., Walpole, NH 03608. Hard copy catalogs available upon request. Socially distanced Plant Sale Pick-Up Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Alyson’s Orchard in Walpole. Please contact the CCCD if you anticipate needing an alternate pick-up option.

All proceeds of the plant sale help to cover operating costs of the CCCD and will benefit conservation efforts in Cheshire County. Thus, in addition to improving your landscape, you are helping fund conservation projects in your local community. For more information and to receive order forms or hard copy catalogs, contact the Conservation District office at 603-756-2988 ext. 3011 or email lola@cheshireconservation.org.