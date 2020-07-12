Cavendish to host composting workshop

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Southern Windsor and Windham Counties Solid Waste Management District, in conjunction with the Cavendish Energy Committee and the town of Cavendish, will host a workshop specifically about composting Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. in the Cavendish Town Elementary School, Main Street, Proctorsville. Masks and physical distancing will be mandatory.

Effective July 1, 2020, Vermont state law bans food scraps from household trash, with the exception of meat and bones. Residents must recycle by composting their own food waste, or join with others to do so. This rule has existed for several years for restaurants, grocery stores, and other food generators. The rules are now mandatory for households, but what exactly does that mean? And how can we as Vermont residents best comply with the new rules? Composting is easy and beneficial both for the community and for homeowners.

Ham Gillett of the Southern Windsor and Windham Counties Solid Waste Management District will address many of the aspects of Vermont Act 148, which mandates recycling, including the composting of food waste. He will go over the rules and how they are being implemented. He will also discuss the basics of home composting and how to most effectively produce compost. Composting containers are now located at the local transfer stations in this area but Gillett will discuss how home composting can better meet the state’s mandates. The presentation will last about 45 minutes with time afterwards for questions.

As a bonus, all attendees will be eligible to win the door prize of a new Soil Saver composter and may order composters for residential use. Composters are currently on order and most likely will not be available in time for the presentation. When they arrive, they will be available at the transfer station for pick up. These bins will be available to workshop attendees for purchase. Please bring exact change or a check; there will be no way to process credit cards.

To sign up for the workshop or for more information including price of the bins, please email peterjlabelle@aol.com. If you’d like to purchase a composter but not attend the workshop, please let us know. While sign-up is encouraged, walk-ins will be welcomed.

Audience questions will be welcomed and encouraged during the presentation. Residents of Cavendish and any other town are invited to attend. Composting is great for the garden, it’s great for the yard, and it’s now the law.