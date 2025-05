CAVENDISH, Vt. – Last fall, Cavendish Streetscapes coordinators Julia Genouix and Lisa Ewald enlisted volunteers to plant yellow daffodils in a variety of new locations. Here is just one spot. Can you identify four more locations featuring these beacons of spring?

Seeking to promote civic pride and beautification of our village centers, Cavendish Streetscapes is powered by neighbors and friends. Join for a single work party, or many, and follow Cavendish Streetscapes on Facebook.