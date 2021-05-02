Cavendish annual Spring Bird Walk

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Calling all birders! Join Marianne and Michael Walsh of the Mount Ascutney Audubon Society Saturday, May 8 at 7 a.m. for a two-hour amble in Proctorsville along Twenty Mile Stream Road and into the surrounding fields. You will have a chance to identify various birds by their songs and markings.

Wear your mask, wear good walking shoes, and bring your binoculars. Meet at Crows Bakery on Depot Street in Proctorsville. There will be a limited number of people allowed on the walk, so please RSVP as soon as possible to Robin at 802-226-7736.

For more information and a list of birds seen on previous walks, go to www.CavendishCCCA.org and check out the Walk and Talk page, or call 802-226-7736.