LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Valley Rod and Gun Club will hold its annual kid’s fishing derby at Cook’s Pond, located on Rod and Gun Club Road in Ludlow, on Saturday, May 13. Sign up begins at 8:30 a.m., and fishing will happen from 9-11 a.m. All children up to 15 years old are eligible to participate. Prizes will be awarded and refreshments served.