Birding on the Farm Workshop Series

WALPOLE, N.H. – This winter and spring, the Cheshire County Conservation District (CCCD) in partnership with the Antioch Bird Club, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Windham County Natural Resources Conservation District (Windham NRCD), and Southeastern Vermont Audubon Society will launch a two-part workshop series running through March 2023.

Participants will learn about farm habitat dynamics for birds, habitat management, wildlife conservation on the farm, as well as species identification from experienced bird guides. This workshop series is open to birders and enthusiasts of all skill levels. Participants may bring binoculars with them, and weather appropriate dress and boots for walking are recommended.

Workshop dates and locations:

Jan. 21, at 9 a.m. at Green Wagon Farm, Keene, N.H.

March 22, at 10 a.m. Location TBD

More details for 2023 dates will be made available soon!

Registration is required: www.birdingonfarm.eventbrite.com

For more information or assistance in online registration please contact CCCD at 603-756-2988 x3011 or benee@cheshireconservation.org

About Cheshire County Conservation District

Cheshire County Conservation District’s mission is to promote the conservation and responsible use of our natural and agricultural resources for the people of Cheshire County by providing technical, financial, and educational resources. Contact Amanda Littleton for more information amanda@cheshireconservation.org, 603-756-2988 ext. 4. Learn more about CCCD: www.cheshireconservation.org.