Birding on the Farm free workshop series

WALPOLE, N.H. – Community members are invited to participate in a series of free wildlife workshops in 2020. The Birding on the Farm workshop series will host one workshop per season to highlight a variety of bird species and will be hosted on different farms located on either side of the Connecticut River in New Hampshire and Vermont.

This workshop series is suitable for all levels of birders – from beginning to seasoned. Participants will learn about the role farms play in providing habitat for wildlife, which birds utilize different farming practices, and how and when these resources are used and explore the seasonality and natural history of wildlife in our region.

The first workshop in this series is scheduled for Sunday, March 15, from 9-11 a.m., at Miller Farm in Vernon, Vt. Participants should plan to have already arrived at Miller Farm by 9 a.m. sharp. Binoculars and boots are recommended, and please come dressed appropriately for the weather.

Please register online for this workshop at www.birdingonthefarm-vernonvt.eventbrite.com. Registration is appreciated and helpful for communicating any changes or instructions that may arise.

Save the date for additional Birding on the Farm workshops:

Wednesday, May 13, from 7:30-9:30 a.m.

Saturday, June 27, from 8-10 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 4, from 9-11 a.m.

Partners on this event include the Cheshire County Conservation District, Windham County Natural Resources Conservation District, Antioch Bird Club, and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service. The USDA is an equal opportunity employer, provider, and lender. If you need accommodations, please contact Wendy Ward at 603-904-3010.