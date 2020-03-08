BioBlitz training workshop with Steven Lamonde

WALPOLE, N.H. – You may be asking, “Just what is a BioBlitz?” A BioBlitz is a way of documenting the biodiversity of a property by recording all of the species of plants, animals, fungi, and other organisms within a designated location and time period – usually 24 hours. It’s a great way to enable educators, community leaders, conservation commissions, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts to promote an appreciation for biodiversity and to engage the members of their communities in citizen science.

Join Antioch University adjunct professor Steven Lamonde at Distant Hill Gardens in Walpole, N.H., Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., to learn how to organize and hold your own BioBlitz.

Participants will learn how to use the free mobile app, iNaturalist, as the platform for collecting images and data. iNaturalist makes it easy for anyone to participate in a BioBlitz or bio-inventory by recording observations using a smartphone or tablet.

And you don’t need to be able to identify what you find. If you can locate a plant or wild critter and take a picture of it, you can participate as a BioBlitz observer!

Register at www.tinyurl.com/qp3bxo5 or call Michael at 603-756-4179.