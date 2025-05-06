Audubon bird walk in Cavendish

CAVENDISH, Vt. – On Saturday, May 10, at 8 a.m., the Cavendish branch of the Mount Ascutney Audubon Society will host its popular annual bird walk. Ken Cox will be our guide this year. He has a degree in fisheries biology, and is a lifelong birder who has birded extensively over the years in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest regions of the United States. He has also volunteered as a citizen scientist for the Vermont Center for Ecological Studies and the Audubon Society.

The walk will start at 731 Stevens Road in Cavendish, off Greenbush Road, through a wooded area and open fields. It is a moderate hike. Please be prepared with long pants, good walking shoes, and whatever you deem necessary for warding off ticks. Bring your binoculars and your curiosity.

You can register for the May 10 event at cavendishcommunityconservation@gmail.com. For more information, you can contact Robin at 802 417-5324. Once you register, we will give you location and directions for the meetup point.