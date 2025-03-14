Audubon bird talk at Cavendish Fletcher Library

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Two experts from the Mount Ascutney Audubon Society will give a talk about birds commonly found in Vermont yards, forests, and fields. Bird experts Marianne and Michael Walsh will focus on the different species we may see in our area, the nature of the different birds, and what they can tell us about our changing environment.

The talk is scheduled for Friday, March 28, from 6-7:30 p.m., at the Cavendish Fletcher Community Library, 573 Main Street, Proctorsville. No reservations are required, but seating is limited.

This presentation is sponsored by the Walk and Talk series, a committee of the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association. For more information, contact Robin Timko at 802-417-5324.