Annual West River Trail Run goes virtual

REGION – The Collaborative wants to assure you that we take the health and wellbeing of our community, athletes, staff, and volunteers very seriously. On the recommendation of state leaders, we have made the decision to switch the West River Trail Run to a virtual race. We will miss seeing you running together along the river route, but we encourage you to still participate.

The Virtual West River Trail Run is going to be a great community-building event. If you’ve been searching for a way to stay healthy, work toward a goal, and also support your community – look no further!

The first 100 registrants will receive an amazing participant’s bag with local Vermont swag. Winner bags will be awarded to top finishers in the 5K and 11 Miles of Trouble. If you have already registered for the in-person race, you can transfer your registration for the virtual run. Runners will have between June 6 and June 13 to complete either the 5K or 11 Miles of Trouble.

For more information on this year’s Virtual West River Trail Run go to www.thecollaborative.us/westrivertrailrun. To sign up for the race go to www.runsignup.com/Race/VT/SouthLondonderry/WestRiverTrailRun.

The Collaborative, since 1999, serves Bennington County, western Windham and southern Windsor counties. Our direct service area includes 18 towns encompassing the Northshire and mountain towns and nine schools focusing on promoting healthy communities and substance-free youth through education, programming, environmental strategies, and policy development.