CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association will host its annual Cavendish Bird Walk with Marianne and Michael Walsh of the Ascutney Audubon Society on Sunday, May 26, at 7:30 a.m. This year the walk will begin at 731 Stevens Road in Cavendish.

Memorial Day weekend is a wonderful time to wander our beautiful landscape and visit our feathered friends. This is a quiet stroll on wooded, hilly trails, and is of moderate difficulty. Please bring your binoculars and your curiosity, and wear good shoes and long pants for tick prevention.

Please RSVP to Robin Timko at 802-259-2327. For more precise directions, contact Julia at 802-522-2675.