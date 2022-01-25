Amherst Lake Friends holds free ice fishing party

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – Amherst Lake Friends will be holding a free ice fishing party on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. Come to the public boat landing just off Route 100 at Scout Camp Road and dress for winter fun.

A master fisherman will talk about and demonstrate ice fishing tips and tricks as well as ice safety. There will be sugar-on-snow, donuts, and cider. Donations are welcome and appreciated as the group works toward protecting and celebrating the history and vibrant ecosystem of Amherst Lake.

For more information or to mail a donation, contact Alecia Armstrong at amherstlakefriends@gmail.com.