A walking tour of the trees in Walpole village

WALPOLE, N.H. – On Saturday, Jan. 12, 2020, from 1-3 p.m., there will be a walking tour of trees in Walpole village. This will be an opportunity to identify the village trees in winter, learn the life cycle of shade trees and evergreens, common trees, and exotics. Identifying trees by their bark and their silhouettes is an impressive skill to have! Join us. We will meet at the Town Hall. Hot beverages to follow. Snow date is Jan. 26, 2020.

This walk is sponsored by Hooper Institute and Distant Hill Gardens with our guide Lynn Levine of Nature Connect. Lynn is a forester, environmental educator, and author dedicated to connecting all people with nature.

To register, call 603-756-4382 or email hooperinstitute@myfairpoint.net.