A nature-based program for preschoolers continues in Grafton

GRAFTON, Vt. – Join a local community of parents and budding scientists with the Nature Museum’s Mighty Acorns Club. The Mighty Acorns Club provides creative, exploratory preschool programs, which celebrate curiosity and encourage a love and respect for the natural world.

We offer a series of monthly, interactive, nature-based experiences for children ages 3 to 5 and their caregivers. Experienced and energetic environmental educators lead regular Mighty Acorns Club programs and the themes are always closely tied to the seasonal rhythms of the natural world.

The schedule for the winter and spring includes “Winter Wonderland: Winter Science and Play” Friday, Feb. 7; “A Treat from the Trees: Maple Syrup” Friday, March 6; “Spring Changes: Amphibians and Birds on the Move” Friday, April 3; and “Nature Creations: Art and Fairy House Building” Friday, May 1. The series meets on the first Friday morning of the month.

Come learn about why winter is a special time for the many plants, animals, and humans who call Vermont home, and be ready to take an adventure into the winter forest where we’ll explore and discover with new eyes. We will spend most of our time outdoors regardless of the weather, so come prepared with cozy boots, jackets, and hats so we can really experience the elements.

Drops-ins are welcome. Preregistration is encouraged but is not required.

These programs are geared towards children ages 3 to 5, but older children are welcome to attend if interested. Caregivers and babes-in-arms are always welcome to attend for free. To learn more about upcoming programs and to register, visit www.nature-museum.org.

The Nature Museum provides natural history and science exhibits, creates experiences that engage and enlighten audiences of all ages, and inspires stewardship of our natural world through programming for adults and children, including the annual Fairy House Festival each September.