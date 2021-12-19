2022 hunting, fishing, trapping licenses are available online

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Vermont hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses for 2022 and license gift certificates are available on the Fish & Wildlife Department’s website at www.vtfishandwildlife.com.

“Our licenses for the new year will be popular based on the increased interest we are seeing from people who want to enjoy more outside activities like hunting and fishing,” said Vermont Fish & Wildlife Commissioner Christopher Herrick. “Ice fishing is a lot of fun, and it will soon be possible with colder weather.”

“A license gift certificate is the perfect gift for a friend or family member who hunts or fishes,” he added. “You can go to our website, fill out the certificate, and pay for it online, and then you can print it to present to your recipient.”

A gift certificate link is on the Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s website home page and in the license section. The person who receives the certificate must go to the website to redeem it and purchase their licenses.

Herrick noted that proceeds from license sales have helped pay for some of Vermont’s greatest wildlife conservation success stories, including restoring game species as well as helping nongame species such as peregrine falcons, bald eagles, loons, and ospreys. These funds also are used to manage Wildlife Management Areas that provide critical habitat for many species as well as recreational opportunities for Vermonters.

Printed copies of the “2022 Hunting & Trapping Guide and 2022 Fishing Guide” are available from license agents. The department’s website has links to online versions as well.

Existing permanent, lifetime, or five-year licenses can be updated online Jan. 1, 2022.