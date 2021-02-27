2021 Connecticut River speaker series

REGION – This year, the CRJC Subcommittees will be working together to celebrate and learn more about our Connecticut River – its history, science, and culture. We invite residents of the Connecticut River Valley to join and participate. The 2021 Riverwide speaker series will host four events to occur virtually on a Tuesday at 6 p.m. Register or find out more at www.crjc.org/lrs.

March 23: River Paths for Wildlife

River Paths for Wildlife May 25: Future of Invasive Species Management

Future of Invasive Species Management Sept. 28: A History of the Connecticut

A History of the Connecticut November TBA: Water Quality & Green Infrastructure

This year, members are also working to advance water quality monitoring of the Connecticut River, and we welcome volunteers to help us in this effort. By using the knowledge and wisdom of riverside communities, we might better prevent expensive and culturally ruinous troubles, safeguarding the magic of the Connecticut River.

Connecticut River Joint Commissions preserves and protects the visual, ecological, and agricultural resources of the Connecticut River Valley of New Hampshire and Vermont, as well as guides its growth and development. The five CRJC Local River Subcommittees, which include all 53 riverfront communities, comment on river related permits and watershed planning. Enabled by both states, volunteer commissioners and members act as the “eyes and ears” on river related issues. In addition, members advance public awareness and involvement on issues of local priority.

For more information, visit www.crjc.org, email contact@crjc.org, or call 603-727-9484.