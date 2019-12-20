2020 hunting, fishing, trapping licenses are available online

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Vermont hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses for 2020 are now available on the Fish and Wildlife Department’s website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com. Existing permanent, lifetime, or five-year licenses cannot be updated online until Jan. 1.

“Vermonters really enjoy hunting and fishing,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter. “Many people like to purchase 2020 licenses before Jan. 1, so they will be ready for the new year.”

According to a federal survey, Vermonters rank first among residents of the lower 48 states when it comes to participating in fish and wildlife recreation – with 62% of Vermonters going fishing, hunting, or wildlife watching, and they led in the New England states in hunting and fishing with 26% of residents participating in one or both.

Porter noted that proceeds from license sales have helped pay for some of Vermont’s greatest wildlife conservation success stories, including restoring game species as well as helping nongame species such as peregrine falcons, bald eagles, loons, and ospreys. These funds also go to managing more than 145,000 acres on wildlife management areas that provide critical habitat for many species as well as recreational opportunities for Vermonters.

Printed copies of the “2020 Hunting & Trapping Guide and Fishing Guide” are also available from license agents. The department’s website will soon have a link to online versions as well.