Tech help at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Town Library has resumed its technology help classes. Thanks to Chris Bloomfield, the library’s Information Technology Manager, you can receive one-on-one help to better understand how to use your phone, tablet, or computer.

The one-hour individual help sessions will be held on three Mondays in May – May 1, May 8, and May 22 – at 2:30 p.m. at the library. Appointments are required and are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. When making the appointment, please give a general idea of what you need help with. These sessions are intended for basic assistance. Please note that while library staff want to help as much as possible, they cannot repair your device, fill out forms for you, or provide any legal or financial advice.

Introduction to Spreadsheets, a small group class, will be held on Monday, May 15, at 1 p.m. This program will teach participants when and how to create and use simple spreadsheets. Bring your own device, or use the library’s laptops. This class is limited to four participants. Register for this class or the individual tech help session by calling the library at 802-885-3108 or online at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org.

Other technology classes will be offered in the future. Please feel free to contact the library at springfieldlibrary@hotmail.com to offer suggestions.