The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Vermont Journal 12-23-20

This week’s edition of The Vermont Journal features: Christmas Wishes from local businesses; Mount Holly Beer Co. taps into Vermont terroir; Chester recaps budget, timeline for ongoing issues; and Ludlow Garden Club decorates town tree.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.