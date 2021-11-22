Full online edition: The Vermont Journal 11-24-21

The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication.

The Vermont Journal 11-24-21

This week’s edition of The Vermont Journal features: Happy Thanksgiving; Small Business Saturday; Snow sports program up in air, GMUSD board considers budget additions; Updates on town projects and a look ahead at budget in Chester; and ESBR students create promotional video with BRIC.

Every publication also has Arts & Entertainment, Ron Patch’s local history article, local sports, obituaries, events calendar, classifieds, church services, and more.